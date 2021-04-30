After a season in which he’s failed to convince Thomas Tuchel, the likelihood is that Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham will be on his way out of the west London club at the end of the current campaign.

The striker is likely to be in demand, with West Ham believed to have already have registered their interest despite a reported £40m fee, per the Daily Telegraph.

Hammers fan site, Claret and Hugh, are none too pleased that talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has weighed in on the potential move, even going as far as to suggest there’s more chance of Abraham playing in La Liga than for the east Londoners.

“Tammy Abraham can operate at that (top) level if he’s given the opportunity to do so,” Jordan said on talkSPORT, cited by Claret and Hugh.

“That opportunity is not going to come at Chelsea. So it now becomes about the economics of how this boy goes out to the right club for him.

“I don’t think, with due respect, it’ll be West Ham because he’ll have different aspirations.

“I could see him at a club like Barcelona or a club in Italy or one of the top six in this country. This boy could play in the Manchester United side.”

Clearly lacking in confidence, which is what generally happens if your manager doesn’t appear to fancy you as a player, Abraham will likely be delighted by the initial interest in his services, particularly given that there are still two months before the transfer window opens.

Whomever is successful in signing him will be getting a proven goalscorer, and Tuchel may come to regret his actions.