Real Madrid look to prevent star moving to Man United as they agree to ditch wage structure with a huge new contract offer

There have been many jokes over the years about Lucas Vazquez potentially being Zinedine Zidane’s son, and it’s becoming clear that the Real Madrid boss does not want to lose one of his most trusted players this summer.

He’s out of contract and recent reports indicated that the player was set to hold talks with Man United over a move, but AS are now stating that Real are willing to pull out all of the stops to keep him around.

They confirm that he’s currently earning around €3.5m a year, but Real have been trying to impose a new wage structure with every player taking a 10% pay-cut due to the impact that covid has had on their finances.

Vazquez wasn’t willing to agree to that and it became clear that he could earn a good deal as a free-agent, so Real are now willing to break away from that new wage structure by offering him a new long-term deal worth €5m a season instead.

He’s played over 200 times for Real since returning in 2015 and he’s a regular member of the team so it makes sense that they want to keep him around, while this could also indicate that Zidane isn’t going anywhere either.

As for the Man United interest that would’ve made sense as he would provide a more attacking alternative at right back and a reliable option further up the wing in big games, but it now looks like he’ll be staying at Real Madrid for the rest of his best years.