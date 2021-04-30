Real Madrid preparing £52m summer offer for Man United target

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to kick start their summer spending with a £52m bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Kounde, 22, has played another big role for his side this season.

Having featured in 44 matches in all competitions already, Kounde, who has also bagged four goals along the way, looks to be set for a big summer move.

Linked heavily in recent times with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from AS, who claims Real Madrid are now set to make a move.

It has been reported that Madrid’s pursuit of Kounde could see their desire to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres take a back seat.

AS believes Los Blancos would happily pay between £43m and £52m to land Kounde, although Sevilla may have something to say about those figures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is rumoured to also have his eye on Kounde, however, another two names strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford are Torres and Real Madrid’s own Raphael Varane.

This summer’s transfer window certainly looks like it could figure several high-profile defensive moves and should Real Madrid act on their desire to land Kounde, they could inadvertently trigger an expensive chain reaction throughout Europe.