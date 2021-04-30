“Shame on you all” – Former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski reacts FURIOUSLY at sentence given to former Real Madrid defender Metzelder over child porn offences

There have been a lot of grim stories going around in football recently, but the allegations against former Real Madrid and Germany defender Christoph Metzelder were particularly troubling.

He was eventually convicted on charges of sharing images of child pornography – an offence that surely has to carry a prison sentence, but he was given a ten month suspended sentence instead.

It gets worse as Metzelder admitted in court that he did this willingly and he knew that pain and suffering had been caused in the process, and former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski has been one of the many to react furiously to that verdict:

He says “shame on you all” as he presumably feels the punishment does not fit the crime here, and it’s hard to disagree.