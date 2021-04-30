A late season revival looks to have made Newcastle United’s stay in the Premier League safe for another season at least.

Unless there happens to be an unexpected mix of results in the final few games of the 2020/21 campaign, Steve Bruce and Co. will stay up by the skin of their teeth.

Ultimately, what that will mean is that more money should be available from Mike Ashley even if the chairman is still intent on trying to sell the club as soon as practicable.

There’s certainly a huge rebuilding job on the pitch that needs to be undertaken, and one surprise name has already emerged as a potential summer target.

Southampton star, Mario Lemina, currently on loan at top-flight strugglers, Fulham, is wanted by Bruce according to The Guardian, though they do face competition for the Gabon international’s signature from West Ham.

The report states that Southampton don’t see a future for the player at the club and a fee in the region of £7m is being touted which, in today’s market, represents something of a bargain.