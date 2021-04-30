“Thank god” – These Arsenal fans react as details of transfer decision for next season emerge

There’s no doubt that Arsenal will be in the market to sign one Real Madrid loanee on a permanent basis this summer, but you can be sure that it’s not going to be Dani Ceballos.

He’s been poor for a few months and he keeps making mistakes that cost the team, and a stupid red card against Villarreal last night was the latest example of his poor decision making.

The rumours had started emerging that he would be headed back to Spain this summer, and that feeling only seemed to grow stronger when the player admitted that he preferred playing in La Liga.

It’s now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that he’s headed back to Madrid in the summer:

Dani Ceballos is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, the decision has been made weeks ago. The midfielder will come back to Real Madrid after spending the season on loan to Arsenal, then he’ll decide his future. ??? #AFC #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2021

It does make you wonder why he’s still getting to play regularly when he’s out of form and he’s not going to be a long-term option anyway, but this decision does seem to be a popular one among the fans:

Ceballos future at arsenal is finally finished. Thank god for that — ThatGuyFromTheIsland ?? (@That_Guy441) April 29, 2021

With the mistakes Ceballos has done for Arsenal and attempting to risk us getting knocked out of the #UEL i feel like that's his time up at Arsenal already. Thanks for the service but it's time to go back to Madrid — EssaTheGamer ? (@EssaTheGamerYT) April 30, 2021

Wouldn’t be bothered if Ceballos never played for us again. Was alright in his first season. Crap in his second. Got sent off on our most important night of the season and has expressed his desire to return to Madrid. Wish him well. But season over for me — Drew ?? (@N12gooner) April 30, 2021

When will we learn not to play Ceballos in the Europe his done nothing but cost us in nearly every round — Put Him In The Stand (@Puthiminstands) April 30, 2021

That’s enough of Ceballos for me. His negatives massively outweigh a couple of qualities he possesses. Too many errors over a small sample size as well. He’s only featuring because Arteta has tried to change the dynamics in the absence of KT. Expecting a normal line up next week. — RohanJivan (@RjArsenalBlog) April 30, 2021