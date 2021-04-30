Menu

“Thank god” – These Arsenal fans react as details of transfer decision for next season emerge

There’s no doubt that Arsenal will be in the market to sign one Real Madrid loanee on a permanent basis this summer, but you can be sure that it’s not going to be Dani Ceballos.

He’s been poor for a few months and he keeps making mistakes that cost the team, and a stupid red card against Villarreal last night was the latest example of his poor decision making.

The rumours had started emerging that he would be headed back to Spain this summer, and that feeling only seemed to grow stronger when the player admitted that he preferred playing in La Liga.

It’s now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that he’s headed back to Madrid in the summer:

It does make you wonder why he’s still getting to play regularly when he’s out of form and he’s not going to be a long-term option anyway, but this decision does seem to be a popular one among the fans:

  1. Sam says:
    April 30, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Why send AMN on loan to Westbrom. He would have done a better job at midfield than Ceballos. Send him back to Madrid immediately.

