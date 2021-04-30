Menu

The reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could jeopardise Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

The thought of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford is one that surely every Manchester United fan would love.

Their former No.7 won’t necessarily be tearing down the wing and frightening the life out of defenders any more, but he still has an eye for goal and the spectacular.

However, his former team-mate, and now United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, could be the one man to stop the reunion from happening.

The Daily Mirror identify that the Norwegian has a preference for bringing young academy talent through, in much the same way as former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, once did.

cristiano ronaldo with prem trophy

Should he continue along such a path, and there’s no real reason to suspect that he wouldn’t, then re-signing Ronaldo will upset not only the equilibrium of the team, but also deny youngster a potential place in the side, given that the Portuguese will demand a starting spot each week.

From a commercial point of view, there are valid reasons why a Ronaldo return makes sense, but that may not be enough to convince Solskjaer.

