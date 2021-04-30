Tottenham Hotspur star set to extend deal despite Harry Kane transfer speculation

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-min Son is in the closing stages of signing a new contract.

Son, 28, has enjoyed a very respectable season, even if his side’s overall league position paints a bleak picture.

Having featured in 46 matches this season, Son has already directly contributed to 36 goals in all competitions.

Although Son’s achievements speak for themselves, it is undeniable that a large chunk of the South Korean international’s goal involvements has come from the help of strike partner Harry Kane.

As speculation surrounding Kane’s long-term future at Tottenham Hotspur mounts, fans will undoubtedly be relieved to hear Son is one player not eyeing the exit door.

It has been reported by the Daily Star that the 28-year-old attacker is ready to pen a new deal that would see him extend his stay with the club beyond 2023.

Chairman Daniel Levy is likely to be using the opportunity to extend Son’s deal in an attempt to appease fans.

Still facing a backlash from their involvement in the recently collapsed proposals to form a European Super League, Levy also faces a major decision over whether or not to cash in on captain Kane.

Should Kane as well as Son, who was recently rumoured to be a summer target for Bayern Munich, both leave the club, Levy’s position as chairman would likely become untenable.