Juventus star Merih Demiral has been tipped to attract interest in the upcoming summer window, with the Serie A giants reportedly prepared to accept an offer of €40m for the centre-half.

Reporting on the injury-stricken defender, Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Tottenham are interested in bringing the player to London to bolster their defensive options.

“The Old Lady will have to sacrifice some of their players in order to improve their financial situation. According to the report, the Turkey international is included in the ‘list of expendables’,” Naveen Ullal wrote.

“Despite his struggles this season, the admirers did not ‘alienate’ the centre-back, and the north London club are among them.

“It’s claimed the Premier League side have ‘once again shown concrete interest’ in the Juve player. The Turin club, for their part, are ‘ready to surrender’ if there is a proposal of €40m.

“Juventus have ‘given a green light’ and ‘fixed price’ for Demiral’s sale in the next market.”

Muscular concerns have left the Turk spending more time on the sidelines this term than not, though it is thought that such injury issues won’t deter a potential bid come the season end.

READ MORE: Celtic star more likely to move to Serie A than PL, unless ‘Liverpool or someone’ were to express interest, says pundit

With the financial ramifications of COVID-19 forcing sides – who don’t enjoy the monetary benefits of the Premier League TV deal – to make tough decisions to keep in the green, Spurs may be well-advised to commit to a move for the 23-year-old.

That being said, the centre-back’s recent injury history (having also suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in the 2019/20 season) could, understandably, keep the Turkey international in Italy, if concerns over his availability should arise.