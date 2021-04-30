Menu

USMNT joins English football’s social media boycott due to ongoing abuse received by players

AFC Bournemouth Chelsea FC
Posted by

Online racial abuse is an ongoing issue that many footballers face in this social media age. What would go on during fixtures now follows them home when they open their applications. 

From April 30th to May 3rd, English football in all its categories, through its clubs and players, will carry out a digital boycott against social networks due to frequent cases of racism.

The United States national team (USMNT) is also joining this initiative as they announced their intentions on social media. During the next four days, the men’s and women’s teams will not deliver news, results, or reports of their footballers who are active in English football.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “Best if he talks on the pitch” – Thomas Tuchel speaks out after Chelsea star’s comments on new contract
Video: Jurgen Klopp delivers Virgil van Dijk injury update amid rumours of a comeback this season
Video: Ryan Mason won’t entertain prospect of Harry Kane leaving Tottenham for Champions League glory

“In recognition & support of the social media boycott in response to online abuse, we will not cover the upcoming matches in England involving USMNT players on our social platforms. We encourage fans to tune in & watch but will be respecting this important player-led initiative,” the USMNT said in their statement.

At the moment, 11 Americans are playing in English football, some of which are African-American’s. Here’s the list of players that USMNT social media:

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Sebastián Soto (Norwich City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers), Cameron Carter-Vickers ( Bournemouth), Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton), Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

More Stories United States national team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.