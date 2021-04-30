Video: Absolute nightmare for Ajax starlet Brian Brobbey as he hits a penalty OUT OF THE STADIUM vs Almere

Brian Brobbey won’t be at Ajax for much longer as he joins RB Leipzig at the end of his contract this summer, but he’s widely regarded as a great prospect.

He was playing for Ajax’s B team this evening against promotion chasing Almere, and he had the chance to put his side ahead from the spot.

Penalties are missed all the time so it’s not always a big deal, but rarely do you see the taker struggle to keep the ball in the actual stadium:

? Brian Brobbey schiet bij zijn penalty de bal het stadion uit! "Op een amateurveld zou je nu roepen: Zelf halen!" #?? #almjaj pic.twitter.com/n2X2s3yTNa — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 30, 2021

It might not be the biggest ground in the world, but that is still a dreadful effort