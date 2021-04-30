Video: “Best if he talks on the pitch” – Thomas Tuchel speaks out after Chelsea star’s comments on new contract

Thomas Tuchel has done a great job of improving a lot of the Chelsea players, but the performances of Andreas Christensen may be the biggest surprise.

The Danish defender has always looked decent but he’s really stepped it up a level under the German coach, so he now looks like he’s going to be a key player for him.

Ultimately that led to some comments about him wanting a new contract, but Thomas Tuchel delivered an interesting message in his press conference today when he was asked about it:

Usually the manager in this situation will say that talks will be opened soon, but if Christensen keeps playing like this then Chelsea won’t have any choice but to give him a new deal anyway.