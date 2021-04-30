Real Madrid have spent the 2020/21 campaign playing their home games at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, traditionally the venue where their youth side, Castilla, play.

That’s because the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu in the centre of Madrid continues apace.

Florentino Perez is overseeing a dramatic refurbishment of the old stadium, which will be brought bang up to date when finished, and a recent flight simulation video has shown fans what to expect.

It’s safe to say that it looks absolutely epic.