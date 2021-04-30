Video: Jose Mourinho is already back in football with a surprise new job

Well that didn’t take too long.
Less than a fortnight after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho is already back working in football circles.
The ‘Special One’ is never short of a quote or two, so perhaps his new job working with talkSPORT during the European Championship isn’t too much of a surprise.
Being able to speak his mind has always come freely to the Portuguese, and the radio station will almost certainly give him licence to do just that.
“It’s something new, it’s incredible.”
???? ???????? ????? ?????????! ?
? A special Euros with the Special One pic.twitter.com/q0gIiwv79c
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 30, 2021