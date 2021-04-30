Video: Jose Mourinho is already back in football with a surprise new job

Well that didn’t take too long.

Less than a fortnight after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho is already back working in football circles.

The ‘Special One’ is never short of a quote or two, so perhaps his new job working with talkSPORT during the European Championship isn’t too much of a surprise.

Being able to speak his mind has always come freely to the Portuguese, and the radio station will almost certainly give him licence to do just that.