Video: Jurgen Klopp delivers Virgil van Dijk injury update amid rumours of a comeback this season

It’s always a positive sign when a player is spotted on the training field after a long-term injury, but it doesn’t always mean that they’re close to playing competitive football again.

Liverpool have really missed Virgil van Dijk this season so they will be keen to get him back on the field as soon as possible, but that can’t come at the price of him making the problem worse and missing even more time.

He’s been doing some running this week so it’s natural that the question was asked of Jurgen Klopp, but this makes it clear that he’s still some way off making his first-team return:

They point about running in a straight line is a good one with a knee injury, as it’s going to take time for him to build the strength to quickly change direction and make the movements required in a game of football.

It’s still positive news overall, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be in any state to play until next season, while the Euros have to be a major doubt too.