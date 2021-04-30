Given Tottenham’s Carabao Cup failure against Manchester City last weekend, it was inevitable that questions would soon be asked regarding Harry Kane’s aspirations.

The striker made it clear some years ago that he wanted to be challenging for trophies, and since then Spurs have still been unable to break their duck.

With time marching on, Kane really needs to move this summer if he wants to have league or European titles on his CV.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, however, temporary Tottenham manager, Ryan Mason, was having none of it.