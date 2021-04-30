After another top-class performance from Edinson Cavani, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, let it be known how much he is doing to try and stop the Uruguayan from leaving the club this summer.

The Norwegian says he’s made it clear that he sees Cavani as part of his plans next season, and whilst there is no need to sell the club to the striker, he has suggested that the experience of playing at a full Old Trafford will be much different to that which Cavani has got used to throughout 2020/21.

At this stage, it still isn’t clear if he will stay or not, but Solskjaer is in no doubt as to what the player can offer his team.