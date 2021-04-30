What Ronald Koeman said to get sent off for Barcelona vs Granada

We’ve been able to hear this season that there’s a lot of foul and abusive language that goes on in football, while referees don’t tend to be saints when it comes to their own language either.

It means the players usually need to really push the envelope if they want to get booked for saying too much, while getting sent off needs to be something truly shocking.

Ronald Koeman looked bemused as he was sent off during Barca’s loss to Granada last night, so there was immediate speculation over what might have been said.

You would think a straight red only comes if Koeman had questioned the ref’s impartiality or if he’d gone down the road of making comments about his family or something, so this is a little underwhelming:

Ronald Koeman sancionado con 2 partidos por decirle “Vaya personaje “ al cuarto árbitro. Se perdería los duelos ante el Valencia y Atlético de Madrid — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) April 30, 2021

It’s been confirmed he’s been given a two match ban for saying the referee was a “character” – something that doesn’t seem that bad at all, and it certainly doesn’t sound like it’s worth the ban.