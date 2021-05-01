AC Milan look to sign a second Chelsea ace this summer in £66m double-transfer

There may be some doubts over AC Milan’s interest in signing Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal after a poor run of form, but it still looks like they will make an attempt to keep him around next season.

A recent report suggests they still plan to sign him for around £26m, but that deal will be dependent on them securing Champions League football next season.

It now looks like there could also be some interest in Tammy Abraham who is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, while The Evening Standard have reported that Milan would be interested in making this one a double transfer.

He’s rated at £40m so it is going to take a major commitment for someone to sign him, so it looks like it could cost Milan around £66m if they do want to sign both players.

Simply paying that cash upfront will be almost impossible for the Italian giants so it’s likely that they may need to look for one of them to be a loan move with an option to buy or the payments would need to be made over several instalments.

Tomori did impress at the San Siro when he first made the move and it should be a more attractive option if they both make the move as they can help each other settle, but finances will be the major stumbling block here.