Arsenal have had plenty of issues with injuries this season, and they had lost some of their best players at the worst time in the season.

There were some suggestions that Kieran Tierney and David Luiz could be out for the entire season, but a report from Arsenal’s website has delivered some good news on that front.

It’s confirmed that Luiz has been struggling with a knee injury but he’s now fully fit, he’s back in full training and he will be able to play tomorrow against Newcastle if selected.

Tierney is more of a doubt as he also struggles with a knee injury, but they do say that he’s starting to step back into full training and he will be available for selection if he passes a late fitness test.

It’s not all good news as Alexandre Lacazette will definitely miss out with a hamstring injury, but they do state that he could be back for the second leg against Villarreal next week.

That Europa league clash has to be the priority so tomorrow’s game will mainly be about building fitness for Tierney and Luiz if they do play, but it will be a major boost if all three are back for the game against Villareal.