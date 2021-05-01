England midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to be ruled out of the summer’s European Championships, according to The Sun.

Henderson is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, with his experience and leadership qualities absolutely invaluable.

Unfortunately for Gareth Southgate, it doesn’t look as though he’s going to be able to call upon those attributes this summer.

According to The Sun, Henderson is not thought to be anywhere near fitness, and with it now being the first day of May, with the Euros starting next month, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that he’ll be back in time.

Southgate hardly has a surplus of options in the middle of the park, so Henderson’s absence would be perhaps more frustrating for him than others who could be ruled out.

The England boss will be forced to call upon the likes of Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and potentially Jude Bellingham.

The Three Lions’ defence and attack will need to be at their very best if they want to negate Henderson’s absence in the middle of the park and taste victory this summer.

