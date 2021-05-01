Celtic and Newcastle United set to fight over free agent target this summer

Free agents will be popular targets this summer as clubs do all they can to save money on transfer fees, and Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy will be an attractive target for a few teams.

He is now 30 years old but he’ll still have a few years left at the top level, while he brings plenty of experience and quality to the midfield and it makes sense that Sportlens have linked him with a move to Newcastle United and Celtic.

They claim that he was close to a move to Celtic in January and they need to replace Scott Brown so there’s an obvious role in the team for him, while he initially made his name in Scotland with Hamilton so it would be a chance to return closer to home and win some silverware to end his career.

Newcastle would be a great option if he wants to stay in England and they will probably be able to offer a bigger wage, but it may be tougher to get into the side and it’s more likely that he’ll face a relegation battle again if he takes that option.

There’s no sign of an extension with Palace so it does look like he’ll be on the move, and he would be a good addition for both Celtic and Newcastle if they decide to make an approach.