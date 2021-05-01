Menu

Chelsea and Barcelona set for summer battle for Juventus midfielder

According to recent reports in Italy, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is wanted by both Barcelona and Chelsea.

Rabiot, 26, joined Juventus in 2019 after making a switch from Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain.

Since arriving in Turin, the versatile French midfielder has featured in 78 matches, in all competitions.

Despite playing an important role under manager Andrea Pirlo, there are growing suggestions the Frenchman could be offloaded this summer as the Italian giants look to restructure their finances.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Rabiot has emerged as a summer target for both Chelsea and Barcelona.

The outlet claim that the player’s mother, who also serves as his agent, has already begun talks with Barcelona.

However, the report goes on to claim that Chelsea are hoping to scupper any potential deal by tempting Rabiot with the prospect of playing alongside compatriot N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea fans – Do you think Rabiot would be a good addition to the squad? – Let us know in the comments.

