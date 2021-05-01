Chelsea are in the hunt to sign Robin Gosens from Atalanta, according to Todo Fichajes.

Gosens, a left-wing-back by trade, has earned himself a spot in the German National Team squad as a result of his good performances with Atalanta.

While CaughtOffside’s Leah Smith, has reported that Gosens is closing in on a move to Leicester City, the Foxes could face some eleventh hour competition.

As per Todo Fichajes, Chelsea, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all also interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer.

The report notes that, considering the competition he will face for minutes at Chelsea and Juventus, Dortmund could be the most appealing option for Gosens.

That is, assuming that the proposed deal to join Leicester City has not already been signed and sealed.

Atalanta are second in Serie A at current, with a superb run of form seeing them rise above AC Milan and Juventus in the table.

It would be a dear shame to see this excellent side picked apart this summer, but that’s just the way it goes in football.

