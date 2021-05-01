Club President flies in for talks as Chelsea’s interest in £105m rated star grows stronger

It’s unlikely that any Chelsea striker is going to burst into life over the next few weeks and convince Thomas Tuchel that they can be the main man next season, so surely a big-money signing is on the way?

There have been huge improvements under the German coach and Chelsea do tend to dominate most of their games, but they still have an issue where they don’t have the reliable number 9 who’s going to score every week.

That kind of player isn’t going to come cheap, and a report from The Metro has indicated that former striker Romelu Lukaku is now a key target but he could cost as much as £105m.

He’s bounced back in a big way from a disappointing second season at Man United and he’s established himself as one of the best strikers in the world, while his all-round game has shown signs of improvement too so he could be the perfect man to lead the line next year.

The report suggests that Inter are now considering the possibility that he could leave as their President has flown in for talks about his future, but it’s believed that they will stand firm and demand the £105m fee to let him go.

He’s scored 27 goals and provided 8 assists this season so that kind of return would make a huge difference for Chelsea, so it will be interesting to hear if anything significant comes from these talks with the President.