Daniel Levy continues Spurs’ search for new manager with interest in German mastermind

You’d have expected Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to dismiss Jose Mourinho only when he had an ideal replacement in mind. However, unfortunately for Spurs fans, this doesn’t appear to have been the case.

Following Mourinho’s departure last month, Levy has relentlessly been searching for a long-term replacement.

There were initial suggestions that two strong candidates to take the Spurs’ reins were RBL manager Julian Nagelsmann or Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag.

However, Naglesmann has recently agreed to take over from Hans-Dieter Flick at Bayern Munich and Ten Hag extended his Ajax stay just 24-hours ago.

The two manager’s decisions have dealt a body blow to Levy, who is currently having to make do with former pro Ryan Mason as a temporary stand-in.

However, a solution could be on the horizon.

According to a recent report from BILD’s Christian Falk, Levy has now turned his attentions to former RBL manager Ralf Rangnick.

According to Falk, Rangnick, who is largely regarded as one of football’s most influential masterminds, has already been offered the Spurs job.

