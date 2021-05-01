Former West Ham player urges Hammers to retain star midfielder amid transfer speculation

Former West Ham midfielder Rob Lee has warned his old club side that selling current star Declan Rice, even for a huge sum, could prove devastating.

Rice, 22, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most gifted holding midfielders.

Having played a huge role in the Hammers’ remarkable campaign that sees them push for a surprise top-four finish, Rice is undoubtedly one of England’s hottest prospects.

In light of what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough, Rice has been strongly linked with a big move to either Chelsea and more recently Manchester United.

However, despite the big interest being shown in their young midfielder, Lee has urged the club’s hierarchy to reject any approaches, regardless of how much money is put on the table.

Speaking exclusively to This Is Futbol, Lee said: “If Declan was to leave then I would be worried and the way that I look at it is, he’s one player that West Ham don’t want to leave and I think the club know that.

“It’s just a case of if teams are willing to offer stupid money, how long can you keep him for, and how long will the owners say no to offers? That’s the problem for me, but I hope he does stay.”