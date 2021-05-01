Leeds United handed major boost after agent makes transfer admission

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Leeds United have been handed a timely boost in their pursuit of Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico, 28, has recently been linked with a move to Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites plan for life after current full-back Ezgjan Alioski.

Despite still having two years left on his deal, Tagliafico is expected to move on with a potential summer deal touted.

With the summer transfer window now just weeks away from opening, the agent of Tagliafico has opened up on the speculation that his star client could swap Amsterdam for Yorkshire.

Speaking recently to FC Inter News, agent, Ricardo Schlieper has revealed that Tagliafico and Ajax have an agreement in place that should a suitable offer be made, the 28-year-old will be allowed to depart.

“It’s still early,” Schlieper said. “So many aspects will have to be analysed, let’s wait and see what happens.

“Last year he could have left but then the whole transfer market changed due to the pandemic.

“We have an agreement with Ajax that, if a suitable offer arrives, which we have already established, Nicolas would be free to leave.”

Tagliafico is best known for his attacking defensive style which is best demonstrated by his impressive numbers.

Since arriving at Ajax in 2018, the Argentinian full-back has directly contributed to 32 goals in 138 matches, in all competitions.