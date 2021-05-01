Leeds United owner weighs in on Marcelo Bielsa contract situation ahead of summer expiration

Although Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is out of contract in the summer, club owner Andrea Radrizzani remains relaxed over the situation and has confirmed talks will begin once the current campaign comes to an end.

Since arriving at Leeds United three years ago, Bielsa has helped guide the Yorkshire Whites back to England’s big-time as well as steer them on course for an impressive top-half finish.

However, with the South American’s contract set to expire in a few weeks time, speculation is mounting that this campaign could be the 65-year-old’s last.

Addressing fans’ concerns, Radrizzani, who spoke to La Repubblica, (as quoted by Sports Witness), said: “He will announce at the end of the season, but the will to continue together is there on both sides.”

Going on to address the amount of money Bielsa is currently earning, Radrizzani jokingly said: “He’s also very good at getting paid, eh!

“His salary is the third or fourth in the Premier League, but he deserves all that money because of the way he transforms the culture of a club and increases its value.”

If Radrizzani’s admission is accurate, as per Goal, should Bielsa be the Premier League’s fourth highest-paid manager, that would put him just behind the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti.