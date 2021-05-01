According to Sport Witness via the print edition of Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Leicester target and English talent Noni Madueke will be available for a cut-price fee of €15m-20m this summer.

Madueke, who kickstarted his professional career by leaving Spurs for PSV in the summer of 2018, is also reportedly a ‘transfer target’ for massive sides like Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, RB Leipzig.

It’s also added that Atalanta, Lille and Wolfsburg are all keen on the versatile forward, who is naturally a right-winger but has seen most of his action this season as a centre-forward.

Sport Witness have found that De Telegraaf’s report states that interested sides will consider the cut-price fee as ‘peanuts’ for a talent who can be a ‘future gold mine’.

Madueke, who is capped at Under-21s level for England, has contributed nine goals and eight assists for the PSV first-team since arriving in Holland.

It’s added that no side have launched a bid for Madueke yet, as there are some question marks over the youngster’s mentality, which seem to be the reason for his lesser role in the team as of late.

Since returning from injury, Madueke has been limited to action off of the bench in his last five appearances, to a total of just 77 minutes of play.

That seems odd for a player described as ‘reliable’, one who ‘works for the team’ and ‘top’ by manager Roger Schmidt, as the report details.

Madueke is arguably amidst the most difficult challenge of his professional career to date, interested parties will learn a lot about the ace in how he handles with the current rut.