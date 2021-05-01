Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer, according to the Sunday World.

The champions, and we can still call them that, for now at least, have had a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men headed into the season hoping to keep their title out of Manchester City’s grasp, but now look likely to finish outside of the top four.

Klopp and co need to go back to the drawing board in the summer, with additions to the squad in the transfer market an absolute necessity.

MORE: €30m star compared to Alexis Sanchez tipped to make Liverpool switch

If the Sunday World are to be believed, highly-rated Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could be heading to Anfield this summer.

The report claims that Brighton are aware of Liverpool’s interest in the Frenchman, with discussions already taking place over the prospect of getting the deal done.

The Sunday World suggest that a £35M fee could be enough to sign Bissouma this summer. Although, for a player of his quality, at just 24-years-old, that seems cheap.

For more Liverpool news, click here.