Man City willing to sell star to make way for world-class attacking duo

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are reportedly prepared to sell attacker Raheem Sterling in an attempt to reinvent their front line.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims Guardiola is willing to part way with Sterling, despite the Englishman still playing an important first-team role.

Since arriving at the Etihad from rivals Liverpool all the way back in 2015, Sterling has gone on to feature in 286 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 199 goals along the way.

However, despite featuring in 27 Premier League games already this season, Sterling is slowly beginning to see his place in the side taken over by rising star Phil Foden.

As the summer transfer window fast approaches, it has been claimed that Guardiola remains a big fan of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Football Insider claims that Grealish would act as a direct replacement for Sterling with Haaland brought in, in place of Aguero who is set to leave at the end of the season.

It is not yet known which clubs may be interested in Sterling, but one this is for sure, still, with three years left on his deal, the Citizens will likely demand a steep fee.