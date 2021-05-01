Man United could allow ace to re-join a former loan club for only £7m this summer

Man United’s issues at centre back have been well-documented this season, but Axel Tuanzebe has never been close to earning an extended run of games so he could prove that he was cut out for the highest level.

He generally looks impressive when he plays and he has all the tools to develop into a very good Premier League defender, but Football Insider have reported that he could be sold this summer.

It’s Aston Villa who are heavily linked with the move and he’s spent time on loan there so it would be a return to familiar surroundings, while he could also be a steal as the price tag is expected to be around £7m.

He does only have one year left on his United contract and they have the option to extend it for one more year, but he is now 23 years old and he needs to start playing regularly so it might be the best thing to simply let him go and kick-start his career.

He is still a useful depth option so his departure could also be a sign that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to add another defender in the summer, but he should be a great signing for Villa at that price if he does go.