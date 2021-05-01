Manchester United emerge as option for Cristiano Ronaldo but Juventus superstar wishes for impossible return to Real Madrid

According to Spanish publication Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way out of Juventus this summer, amid poor results for the Bianconeri, financial difficulty and dressing room tension for CR7.

Marca report that Manchester United have emerged as a potential alternative to Real Madrid for the 36-year-old, the Portuguese icon wishes for a return to Los Blancos but a deal is impossible.

It’s reiterated that the prolific forward and controversial Madrid president still hold a very good relationship, despite the fact that a reunion is reportedly not possible.

Marca claim that the Red Devils are a ‘perfect’ option for Ronaldo due to their financial power and agent Mendes’ relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

It’s added that the Manchester outfit have not ‘closed the door’ on the re-signing of the ace that enjoyed six amazing years with the club, but the transfer operation it would take is not ‘easy’.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea and Barcelona set for summer battle for Juventus midfielder Man City willing to sell star to make way for world-class attacking duo Man United fear Liverpool clash faces disruption or postponement with 10,000 set to march against Glazers

Paris Saint-Germain are also named as a possible destination for Ronaldo, who seeks to continue playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs and competing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has scored 32 times in 39 appearances this season but the campaign has been a disaster for Juventus, they are out of the Serie A title race, finally ending a dominant run of triumphs, whilst Andrea Pirlo’s side were also embarrassed by Porto in the Champions League.

Ronaldo won the first of his five Ballon d’Or honours with United, but the team seem to be at a different stage right now, and particularly with a transfer plan that focuses on the recruitment of younger players.