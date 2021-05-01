Mino Raiola claims Real Madrid could swap star attacker for Man United’s Paul Pogba

Super-agent Mino Raiola has been speaking to Spanish press. Leading up to what could be an important summer for at least one of his star clients, Raiola has offered fans an insight into what could be in store for midfielder Paul Pogba.

READ MORE: Chelsea and Barcelona set for summer battle for Juventus midfielder

Although Erling Haaland’s situation at Dortmund is well-documented, another client of Raiola is United’s Pogba – and the midfielder situation in Manchester is becoming increasingly more complicated with every passing day.

The French World Cup winner currently has just over one year left on his contract and should he refuse to sign a new deal, the Red Devils will likely be forced into offloading this summer.

Despite the relentless speculation surrounding his long-term future, the midfielder certainly appears happy with life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Best demonstrated by his stunning performance against AS Roma on Thursday night, fans are slowly beginning to come around to the idea of Pogba committing his long-term future to the Red Devils.

However, addressing the speculation of whether or not the Frenchman will extend his Old Trafford stay, Raiola, when asked by AS about Pogba’s situation, said: “When a player asks you, what are we going to do? – It’s an enormous responsibility. That’s when you stay up all night thinking about what’s best.

“My aim is to make it a process alongside the player to see what they really have in their heart. Ibrahimovic knew I was against him going to Barca, he wanted to go because it was an incredible Barca side.

“Although people might think differently, I think that [this failed move] was really important, not a major disaster. Because he learnt so much more in six months than in major stretches of his life.

“With Pogba, what’s really important too is what Manchester United want, what project they are proposing for Pogba.

“Pogba has always been interested in one thing, winning the Champions League, titles, that’s his objective. And we’ll see if that’s possible at United or at other big European clubs.”

One club relentlessly linked with making a move for the World Cup winner is Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

Going on to explain why there is such a love affair between Los Blancos and Pogba, Raiola said: “It’s a question for Madrid.

“At one time, Pogba felt a lot of love for, and trust in, United, and there are various other clubs… Afterwards, it’s really hard for United and Madrid to reach an understanding on a massive transfer, because big clubs don’t like selling great players to other big clubs.

“I’m not going to kid you, for Pogba, playing at Madrid was always a really attractive option, because of Zidane too. He’s Pogba’s childhood hero.”

But can a deal between Manchester United and Real Madrid be reached in this post-COVID era. Well, Raiola isn’t sure, but he did go on to make a strange claim that a player exchange could be on the cards.

“I don’t know,” admitted the agent. “I think nothing is impossible, but football depends on the day. Just like that. And you need to be flexible to think about all the possibilities. What if tomorrow Madrid want to do a swap, Hazard for Pogba. It’s just an example. And it all four parties like it, why not?

“For Pogba, playing at Madrid was always a really attractive option… because of Zidane too, his childhood hero”