Mino Raiola talks ‘a lot’ with Barcelona directors as Erling Haaland transfer is described as ‘difficult, but not impossible’

In an in-depth and tell-all interview with Spanish publication AS, Mino Raiola has discussed a plethora of matters, notably the latest on interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in prized client Erling Haaland.

With transfer meetings already held with many of the world’s biggest clubs, Raiola admits his reason for that trip to Barcelona was initially just to ‘congratulate’ Joan Laporta on winning presidency of the side.

The agent, who often sparks controversy by publicly commenting on the future of clients much to current team and their fans’ dismay, stated that he does ‘talk a lot’ with Barcelona directors.

That serves hope to the Blaugrana in their pursuit of a player that wouldn’t only aid their team for many years, but also, and equally importantly, stop their rivals from landing Haaland instead.

Raiola confessed that a transfer to Catalonia seems more difficult than one to rivals Real Madrid for example, but it is not ‘impossible’.

Raiola actually provided the real, surprising, reason for the transfer tour:

“If I tell you the reason for the trip you won’t believe it. Haaland’s dad had to go to Marbella. He wanted to travel and I did too, because I had to congratulate Laporta and then go to Madrid.”

“We did it all in one go. Because, look, 99% of the times when I’m travelling, nobody knows where I am.”

“What’s weird is there’s no Private Terminal in Barcelona. There’s paparazzi there 24 hours a day. I think they were waiting for an actress. It wasn’t a sports paparazzi.”

“But look, I also don’t have anything to hide, I talk a lot with the directors of Barça and with José Ángel Sánchez.”

Here is what Raiola had to say on interest in Haaland from Real Madrid and Barcelona:

“I don’t know if they (Madrid) can afford him, because I’ve haven’t studied their books. But I think they can. I think they all can. The question is different: Can Madrid afford not to buy Haaland? And Barca…”

Raiola also commented on the more ‘difficult’ prospects of the Blaugrana recruiting Haaland:

“It’s difficult, but not impossible. That’s the job of one of the club’s directors. It’s the same for the clubs as it is for the players. A train goes by and what do you do? Catch it or let it go? That’s the big question.”

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham Hotspur join hunt for Championship star Mikel Arteta delivers blow to Newcastle United ahead of transfer window Video: Leaked footage of Luis Suarez cheating in Italian citizenship test in effort to seal Juventus transfer from Barcelona

Haaland has continued to take his game to the next level since joining Borussia Dortmund last January, having shown real promise while with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Raiola looks to have been very smart in his interview, which also suggested that players cannot say ‘no’ to the likes of Madrid and Barcelona when they come calling, whilst also dealing out just enough certainty and pressure to perhaps force club hierarchies to meet his demands for himself and his client.