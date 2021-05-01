Menu

Newcastle ace is the fourth fastest player in the Premier League this season and it’s not Miguel Almiron or Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

According to the Geordie Boot Boys via Sky Sports, Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy has actually been the fourth fastest player in the entire Premier League so far this season.

The finding comes as a result of a lengthy interview and in-depth analysis of Magpies star Miguel Almiron for Sky Sports, ahead of their Super Sunday clash against Arsenal.

26-year-old Murphy has recorded a speed of 36.5 km/h this term, which is .2 quicker than lightning-fast Almiron, whom many would believe to be the quickest player at the Tyneside outfit.

Murphy has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season, contributing two goals and two assists, the ace has recently become a starter once more after a spell as a fringe player for the side.

See More: Mikel Arteta delivers blow to Newcastle United ahead of transfer window

Jacob Murphy sprinting away for Newcastle

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock 11850879ay Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United Burnley v Newcastle United, Premier League, Football, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK – 11 Apr 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xPaulxGreenwood/BPI/Shutterstockx 11850879ay

More Stories / Latest News
Daniel Levy continues Spurs’ search for new manager with interest in German mastermind
Leeds United owner weighs in on Marcelo Bielsa contract situation ahead of summer expiration
Mino Raiola talks ‘a lot’ with Barcelona directors as Erling Haaland transfer is described as ‘difficult, but not impossible’

It would be interesting to see which match Murphy recorded this top speed in, it may well have come as a right wing-back, which is where Steve Bruce has deployed the ace as of late.

The fact that Murphy is electric in his own right should keep opposition defences’ honest, as it also makes it difficult for sides to deny space in behind for both the ex-Norwich starlet and Almiron.

The Magpies have been in much better form recently, winning two and drawing two of their last four in what have been some dramatic games, the results look to have saved the side from relegation.

More Stories Jacob Murphy Miguel Almiron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.