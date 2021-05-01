According to the Evening Standard, Mohamed Salah has told Sky Sports that there are ‘no’ discussions over a new contract with Liverpool as of yet, further fuelling rumours of an exit from the club.

Salah, who was previewing this weekend’s massive clash against heated rivals Manchester United, admitted that ‘no one in the club is talking to me about anything’ in regards to a new deal.

The Standard report that the prolific forward is contracted until the summer of 2023, though speculation of a transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid has been constant, intensified by the admiration Salah himself expressed for the La Liga powerhouses earlier this season.

Salah has been amongst the goals like usual this season, despite Liverpool’s poor performances and an injury-stricken squad seeing the Reds go from champions to struggling for a top four spot.

The Egyptian has certainly been the best performer of the attacking trio of himself, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane this season, who have have fired Liverpool back from fallen giants status in recent years.

Here is what Salah had to say on his future to Sky Sports:

“(Laughs) No one is talking to me about anything, so I can’t say much about that, no one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.”

Salah has contributed 29 goals in all competitions this season from 46 appearances so far, whilst also adding four assists to his teammates.

The 28-year-old is once again battling Spurs superstar Harry Kane for the Premier League’s Golden Boot, with the Liverpool man just one short of the England captain’s tally right now.

Some Liverpool fans may be concerned about the kind of comments Salah has made on his future throughout this season, however the attacker does just seem to be keeping it honest – perhaps too much for his own good, in refusing to rule out a future move to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.