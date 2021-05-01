Photo: Chelsea starting XI vs Fulham: Billy Gilmour gets his chance as Pulisic drops to the bench

Brighton’s win this afternoon means that Chelsea are going to face a desperate Fulham side, as Scott Parker’s men will know that they need nothing but wins between now and the end of the season.

Fulham have had some impressive results this season and they are very capable of defending well, so it will be important for Chelsea to find an early breakthrough to allow them to take control of the game.

The starting XI has been confirmed for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and Billy Gilmour is the big surprise in this one: