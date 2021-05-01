PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino delivers Kylian Mbappe fitness update ahead of Man City second leg

There were fears over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness before the Champions League first leg between PSG and Man City, and it could explain why the French star looked a little bit subdued as he didn’t have his usual influence on the game.

The Parisians imploded in the second half of that game and could even count themselves lucky to only be 2-1 down, but that away goal could be huge as they come to Manchester knowing they’ll need to win and score at least two goals in the process.

Having Mbappe fit and at his best will be vital to their chances of success, so there will be concern that he was forced to miss their win at home to Lens today.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about his situation after the game, and it sounds like Mbappe still has a chance of making the game next week:

Mauricio Pochettino on Kylian Mbappé's fitness & if he will play vs Manchester City on Tuesday: "I am optimistic, I am still. I think that he will make it." (C+) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 1, 2021

they still have plenty of quality without him but he’s such a difference maker when he is on form, so you can be sure they’ll do all they can to get him fit for the game.