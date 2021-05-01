Real Madrid face injury crisis ahead of Chelsea second leg as star goes off injured vs Osasuna

Chelsea should be going into the second leg of their final with some confidence against Real Madrid, and they may even need to be considered as the favourites at this point.

They have the narrow away goal advantage so that’s a good start, but they should fancy their chances of scoring a few goals on Wednesday night as Real’s injury problems in defense continue to mount.

They went into their game against Osasuna this evening without Dani Carvajal who is now out for the season, while Ferland Mendy and Sergio Ramos were forced to miss out through injury too.

That means the only surviving member of their usual back four is Raphael Varane, but he’s now going to be doubtful for the second leg as he was forced off with an injury.

There will be hopes that some of them recover but it means they are going into this game with either a make-shift defence or one full of fitness concerns, so Chelsea have to fancy their chances.

It also helps that Kai Havertz appeared to find some confidence in front of goal as Chelsea defeated Fulham this evening, so this is a situation to watch with interest.