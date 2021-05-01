Talks ongoing: Barcelona close to sealing summer transfer as talks enter the final stages

It feels like the deal to take Eric Garcia back to Barcelona has been done for a while now, but the deal isn’t quite a formality yet.

He’s not featuring much for Man City anymore as it becomes clear that he’s going to leave for free in the summer, and the return to the Nou Camp looks like the perfect move.

He’s not hugely experienced but he looks like he could be a great defender who is also very competent on the ball, so there will be expectations that he will take over from Gerard Pique in the long term.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on the latest with the deal, and it’s suggested that the talks are still going on, but they are now in the final stages and it’s expected that it should be finalised very soon.

It’s suggested that there was a deal agreed a few months ago but Barca weren’t able to fulfil that agreement because of their financial outlook, so Garcia will need to take a lesser salary if he does want to return to Spain.

Initially he was furious about that but it sounds like he’s starting to accept it and it’s now a case of sorting out the smaller details, so everything now points to him playing for Barcelona next season.