Talks planned: Chelsea could be cleared to sign megastar striker as agent prepares to arrange exit with current club this summer

It’s clear that Chelsea are going to make a serious effort to sign a top quality striker this summer, and Robert Lewandowski is starting to emerge as a genuine option.

He will turn 33 at the start of next season so he probably has two or three years left at an elite level, and it does mean that this summer is probably his last chance to get a major move to another side if he wants to test himself in a new league.

Hansi Flick will leave Bayern in the summer so this is also the start of a new era, and a report from Sport1 has indicated that Lewandowski’s future could be sorted out pretty soon.

His agent is planning to hold talks with Bayern and there is an outside chance of a new contract being agreed, but they think Chelsea will offer a greater financial package and they could decide to part ways in that meeting instead.

It’s thought that Bayern could be open to allowing his exit as it would clear them to move for Erling Haaland from Dortmund, while the outcome of those talks would also clear the way for Chelsea to make Bayern and Lewandowski an offer.

There’s no doubt that he would completely improve this Chelsea team and he could even be the missing piece of the jigsaw as he’ll instantly fix their goalscoring issues, and this is a situation to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.