Tottenham Hotspur join hunt for Championship star

Tottenham FC
According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur are one of many clubs in the hunt to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Since joining the Bees from Peterborough last season, Toney has enjoyed a superb campaign.

Having recently scored his 29th league goal, Toney is on course to become the first-ever player to score 30 Championship goals.

In fact, Toney’s season has been so impressive, the forward is already been tipped for a big summer move.

The latest club to reportedly join the race is Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Londoners are keen to bring Toney in, in place of on-loan attacker Carlos Vinicius.

It is not yet known exactly how much Brentford will demand for their in-form marksman, however, still with a whopping five years left on his deal, it goes without saying, should the Bees decide to sell, they can expect a pretty penny in return.

