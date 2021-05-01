Menu

Video: Edouard Mendy makes an incredible reaction save for Chelsea vs Fulham

Edouard Mendy hasn’t received a ton of attention this season, and that probably means he’s proving to be the reliable presence that Chelsea needed in goal.

Chelsea had the best of the first half against Fulham tonight and should’ve been more than 1-0 up, but they were close to going in level at the break as a deflected shot made it’s way towards goal:

Pictures from beIN Sport

The agility, reflexes and concentration to make that stop really cannot be underestimated, and it was a big moment in the first half.

 

