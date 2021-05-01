Video: Elche break Barcelona and Real Madrid hearts as they miss last minute penalty vs Atletico Madrid

The race for the La Liga title is unbelievably exciting this year, and it’s starting to look like the big teams are capable of dropping points every time they step onto the field.

Real Madrid have dropped points against Betis and Getafe recently, while Barca wasted a golden opportunity to take control as they fell at home to Granada during the week.

Atletico Madrid went into this weekend with a two point advantage at the top so they needed to beat Elche, and their opponents had the chance to level the game with a penalty in the 92nd minute:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Fidel’s penalty beat Oblak but he couldn’t beat the post, and it’s a heartbreaking moment for Real Madrid and Barca as Atleti go five points clear at the top, while a draw here would’ve thrown it wide open for Sevilla to make a push too.