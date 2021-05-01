Video: Havertz puts Chelsea 2-0 up after great interplay with Timo Werner

It’s certainly not what they signed him for, but Timo Werner is somehow more of a creative force than a goal scorer for Chelsea just now.

It looks like they are on the way to a win against Fulham tonight as Kai Havertz scored his second of the game, and it’s some great interplay with his German colleague before he slots it home:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Fulham will need to come out and push for goals now so there should be gaps on the counter, and you get the feeling the goals aren’t over in this game yet.