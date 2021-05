Getting an early goal was always going to be important for Chelsea against Fulham this evening, and this owes everything to some brilliance from Mason Mount.

It’s a fairly hopeful long ball fired up the pitch and he has to bring it down over his shoulder, but it’s like watching Dennis Bergkamp in his prime as he pulls it down and slots Kai Havertz through on goal:

Pictures from Canal +

It’s not a bad finish from Kai Havertz either, and it’s just the start that Chelsea needed.