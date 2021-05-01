Video: Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson scores an absolute stunner for Cardiff vs Birmingham

It’s not clear if Harry Wilson has a long-term future at Anfield when you consider the attacking talent that they have, but he’s showing for Cardiff this season that he could be a very good player.

He opened the scoring against Birmingham this afternoon with an absolute stunner, and it’s certainly lit up a fairly meaningless game:

That’s his fifth goal of the campaign and he’s also added twelve assists so it’s a solid return from the attacking midfielder, and it does look like he deserves a chance in the Premier League with someone next season.