West Ham could see summer transfer budget BOOSTED to around £110.75m

According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham United could see their summer transfer budget boosted to just shy of £111m if six players that are reportedly available for sale are moved on before next season.

Claret and Hugh point to their earlier reports, suggesting that Michail Antonio, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko could all be sold this summer.

They’ve now delved into Transfermarkt to work out that they could net £60.75m from these players, if those listed valuations are met.

Transfermarkt rate Diop as the most valuable at £16.2m – a loss on what he was recruited for, Anderson at £13.5m which would resemble another considerable loss, Antonio at £10.8, Lanzini at £9m, Masuaku at £6.75m and veteran attacker Yarmolenko at £4.5m.

It’s added that David Moyes has been ‘promised’ 100% of the proceeds from all sales, whilst he’s also set to have a budget of £50m to call on anyway, taking the potential total to around £110.75m.

Transfermarkt offer decent indicators, but are by no means 100% accurate, their valuations also may not take into account the drop in transfer expenditure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic for example.

The Hammers have been brilliant this season, they sit fifth in the Premier League table. Champions League football may be out of their reach after defeat to Chelsea, but they’re firm contenders to land a spot in Europe’s secondary club competition right now.

Claret and Hugh also insist that star midfielders Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will be strictly ‘off-limits’, with the East London outfit apparently set to reject any approaches for the duo this summer.